Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 promo: Who all is back?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 in less than one week, why not take a larger look ahead?

If you head over to the official Instagram page for the medical drama, you can see a teaser that sets the stage for most of the rest of the season. We already know that there is a big cliffhanger ahead when it comes to Jo, and we tend to imagine that resolving this will be top priority. However, after that you are going to see more from Kate Walsh as Addison, Amelia’s return, more Meredith, and so many other things!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

One thing that we will note already is that based on the info we have, there is no clear evidence that all the footage in here is from the next new episode — mostly because prior reports had Walsh’s return set for some point in January. It is worth looking forward to, but we may still need to be patient.

Now if there is one thing we are really hoping for her overall, it is simply that longtime Grey’s Anatomy fans remember to call back. The fall finale aired a little earlier than it has in past seasons, and we also got fewer episodes beforehand than we usually do. We do think some of this is due to some scheduling shake-ups for this season, as there is likely to be a nice run through January before another hiatus thanks to the Winter Olympics. Hopefully, the show comes back once that is over and we get a really solid run moving into the rest of the season.

Related – Get even more news regarding some upcoming Grey’s Anatomy guest stars now

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7, let alone beyond that?

Not only this, but is there a singular appearance you are most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







