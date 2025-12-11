Grey’s Anatomy season 22 spoilers: Jamie-Lynn Sigler guest stars

We recognize that we are going to be waiting until the new year to see Grey’s Anatomy arrive on ABC, but why not get some casting news?

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is going to be playing a key guest role on the series coming up. She will appear on January 15 as Laura Kaplan, described as “a urologist living with Multiple Sclerosis, who visits Grey Sloan at the request of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) and offers Richard (James Pickens Jr.) a unique perspective on his case.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

This role was reportedly created for Sigler, who has battled MS for decades and this will give unique insight into the disease through the lens of a role. In that way, this is a casting somewhat similar to what we saw from Eric Dane over on Brilliant Minds. We do think this will be an emotional story with that in mind, and it will be really exciting to see more of what happens in the Grey Sloan.

In general, we just tend to think that it is nice to even have Grey’s Anatomy back on the air so soon, given that there are a lot of seasons we’ve seen in the past where there are long waits until late February or early March. ABC is spacing things out differently here and in the end, we are more than grateful for that.

Now, let’s just wait and see if there are any other big-name guest stars who will be popping onto the show at some point — after all, we tend to think there is a good chance this will prove to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including what else is ahead with Kate Walsh

What do you most want to see from Jamie-Lynn Sigler on Grey’s Anatomy?

Share right away now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







