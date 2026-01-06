Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, January 6, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We certainly would not blame anyone who found themselves eager to get more of the crime procedural at this point. We have made it to the start of the new year and on the other side of the holidays; it is hard to really blame anyone who wants to get back into this world at this point.

So does all of this point to seeing Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and the rest of the cast again with new episodes? Unfortunately, the answer here is no. The plan is to bring the crime drama back in late February with new episodes, and yes, it goes without saying that this is a really long wait.

Is there a reason for that? To be frank, the answer there is yes, and it is mostly due to CBS wanting to get on the other side of the Winter Olympics before bringing any of their shows back. They do still have a ways to go until then, but we do imagine that NCIS and some other shows will play out largely uninterrupted on the other side of it.

What is coming the rest of the season?

If you watched the most-recent episode in December, then you know the big-time cliffhanger — Ellie Bishop is back in this world, but as a fugitive from justice? Vance has tasked Jessica Knight with bringing her in, but also keeping it a secret. It is hard to imagine that it will stay that way, mostly due to the fact that we need to see some Bishop – Torres content at some point! There are no indications that suggest this arc will last more than an episode or two, but we do feel like there is a lot of content that can be crammed in there until that point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

