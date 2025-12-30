Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 30 with Origins, Sydney?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know it has been more than a week now since we last had an installment of the show air, so is that about to change?

Given the way the most-recent episode concluded with the epic return of one Ellie Bishop, we of course do not blame anyone who wants to see more details on the show’s future soon. Unfortunately, it just does not feel like something that is going to happen. There is no new episode of the flagship show, Origins, or Sydney tonight, as the plan still remains getting to see them all moving into late February. CBS is still looking to steer clear of the Winter Olympics, and they do not see value in bringing these shows back in January only to pull them off the air again for a few weeks after.

If there is any silver lining to the NCIS franchise taking a long time to come back, it is that there will probably not be too many breaks once the show does return. We are anticipating a lot of stories coming out, with the first one being a big spotlight on Bishop and what she has been up to in her time away from the team.

Following this episode, the biggest thing that we will say is that there are going to be a lot of character-specific stories the rest of the way. We know that there’s a love triangle of sorts happening right now with Jessica Knight at the center, and there may need to be resolution there. Also, can we get some more Kasie spotlights before too long?

What are you most hoping to see on NCIS when the series returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some sort of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

