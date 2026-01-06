Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: January update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date between now and the end of this month?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we would like to have the series back as soon as possible, and for a number of different reasons. Just remember here that production is already done, and with that, we tend to believe that the Paramount+ drama is currently working to put together some of these episodes behind the scenes. There’s no real reason to think that we’re going to be waiting forever to get this show back, especially since the streamer is going to want some other hits on the air once Landman is over.

So is there a chance that a Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere date is announced this month? It feels that way, with the caveat being that we would not actually see it back until at least March or April. Yet, at the same time, you can argue that Paramount could want to hold onto it a little bit longer, mostly due to the fact that this past season did not premiere until May. Getting two seasons of a show in less than a year does happen at times, but it is fairly rare. The one thing helping Paget Brewster and company here is that they filmed far ahead of time.

From where we sit, we tend to think there are two primary questions regarding the future of the show. First and foremost, you have to wonder what version of Elias Voit we are about to get following the events of the most-recent finale. Meanwhile, you also have to wonder if this is the final season or not, as nothing is confirmed. It feels like we gotta get to at least season 20, right?

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution when season 19 does premiere?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way that we do not want you to miss.

