Fallout season 2 episode 4 promo: A New Vegas welcome?

As we get close to the arrival of Fallout season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video, have we made it to the part of the story that we’ve long been waiting for?

Well, to some extent, we would argue that the answer here is yes. After all, it appears as though both Lucy and The Ghoul are arriving in New Vegas, but not exactly in the way you would expect. Is it too quiet for the latter’s liking? That is at least the takeaway that we’re getting, and it suggests that something may be terribly off in the community.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest preview that gives us a much better sense of what is to come. In this, The Ghoul expresses some of his concern to Ella Purnell’s character, and we do really think this is just a foundation to everything that could be coming through the remainder of the season. Based on how long it took for us to get here, we are very much hoping that there is going to be some legitimate time spent in the location now.

As for what else we know is coming, said promo also gives away that Maximus and the rest of the Brotherhood of Steel continues to express their concerns about an upcoming war with the Commonwealth, something that does feel earned at this point. Even though the conclusion of the Fallout 4 game leaves the future of that chapter of the Brotherhood up in the air through its alternate endings, there is enough time between that and this show to allow them to expand in power again to a certain extent.

