Fallout season 2 episode 4 preview: Is more of New Vegas coming?

As we look towards Fallout season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video next week, is it fair to say that expectations are at this point all over the map? We at least tend to think so, and for a multitude of reasons.

First and foremost, we should say that we really wanted to see more of New Vegas in the present than what we’ve had at this point. Sure, there have been glimpses of it across multiple era thanks to Robert House and The Ghoul / Cooper, but the story becomes trickier once you remember what we are ultimately building towards. That is the nexus point of a lot of the excitement this season, and it is our hope that we are going to spend more than just a few episodes in the place. (As a sidebar, we are also hoping to get a lot more of Hank in episode 4, given that he was a persona non grata this week.)

If you want to criticize Fallout for anything right now, you can argue that we are jumping through various Easter eggs of the New Vegas game just as much as we are focusing heavily on the plot. Yet, experiencing the show’s version of the Legion proved entertaining, especially thanks to Macaulay Culkin playing a part that was intentionally ridiculous there. That whole storyline seemed to exist to show us that Walton Goggins’ character does care about Lucy, and this may help the two move forward in relatively greater lockstep the rest of the way.

Will there still be conflict? Absolutely, based mostly on the nature of this show — we just hope that there are moments where it springs out of unexpected spots and keeps us entertained every step of the way.

