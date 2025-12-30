Fallout season 2 episode 3: More Commonwealth tie-ins?

As we look more and more towards Fallout season 2 episode 3 on Prime Video, it goes without saying that the story will be broader in scope than ever.

After all, remember for a moment what we saw with the arrival of Kumail Nanjiani at the end of episode 2! He came as a liaison of sorts from the Commonwealth chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel, who also carries with him more of the world of Fallout 4 than anything that we’ve had an opportunity to see so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Does this open the door for more from the greater New England region on the TV show? In theory, yes. However, at the same time we struggle to look at it as some guarantee that we are going to be seeing so much more of this world coming up. Instead, we tend to think that there could be references more so than there is members of other factions of that game showing up. If you remember, Fallout 4 had the Minutemen, a group who were desperate to protect cities and the region in the way they saw fit. Meanwhile, you also had the Synths and the Railroad, which worked in order to defend them.

There is a risk that if you throw too many video game references into a season of television, you end up confusing fans unfamiliar with the source material. We do believe the producers are cognizant of that, and it could become even harder if you start leaning into Synths, who can very much hide in plain sight. Our feeling more is that if season 2 leans heavily into New Vegas, another season down the line could lean harder into other parts of the franchise — though how that works does remain to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight now regarding Fallout and what the story will be moving forward

What do you want to see coming into Fallout season 2 episode 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







