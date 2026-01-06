The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2: More news incoming?

Given that The Traitors UK is currently airing on BBC One, doesn’t it make sense to talk about The Celebrity Traitors season 2? This version of the show ended up being infinitely better than what we expected, complete with twists, turns, and a winner who somehow managed to avoid detection even when it was obvious.

So as we get closer and closer to the flagship version of the show airing, we do think more will trickle out regarding the celebrity version — but how much will that be? That is really, at least at present, the mystery that still lingers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

For now, we will start off here by simply stating that The Celebrity Traitors UK is almost certain to have a cast moving forward that is just as good as season 1. While the producers did a great job, we feel like there may have been some stars who wanted to watch the format play out before committing to it. Now, their willingness may be there in greater force. We do not think we will get the official cast for the season until the spring or summer, but we do very much believe that some calls are already starting to go out for it.

Now if there is one thing this season needs to do…

Well, it’s rather simple: Get rid of the Secret Traitor twist outright. It honestly just feels silly and too much of a diversion from the standard format of the show, which allows us to get under the hood of the Traitors. Can you imagine not being able to follow Alan Carr’s journey in season 1? That makes no sense! We appreciate it when these shows decide to take some risks but at the same time, that does not mean all of them are going to work.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors UK and what else is ahead

What intrigues you the most about The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







