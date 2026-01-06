Landman season 3: What does the cast know?

As many of you out there may be aware at the moment, a Landman season 3 is going to be happening at some point. With that being said, is the cast and crew looing ahead to it at all? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit tricky.

After all, it is worth remembering that the Paramount+ hit is not one that has a hefty writers’ room or some other institution where a lot of people are plotting out this story. This is all really just the work of one Taylor Sheridan, who doesn’t tend to share much information in advance.

Thanks to everything we’ve said already, it is fair to note that the formula here is not changing all that much. Speaking to Deadline recently at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Ali Larter (who plays Angela) noted that Sheridan keeps a lot of information under wraps, but he also tends to surprise here and there:

[In season 2, Sheridan] definitely leaned into the family … But we also understand the tones of our show, and he knows when he wants Angela to come on and deliver a laugh, like a breath of fresh comedy. Then he moves into an intimate, dramatic scene with Jacob [Lofland] and Ariana.”

Now in general, it is our hope that the third season will get a little bit back into the oil business front and center, but also give Angela and/or Ainsley something new to do as well. A lot of this show is about the environment and (shall we see) general vibes, but there is only so long that you can do that. In a way, every season needs to be its own thing to offer up continued surprises.

