Landman season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we look more in the direction of Landman season 2 episode 9 on Paramount+, it absolutely seems like there are reasons for excitement! Not only is this episode titled “Plans, Tears, and Sirens” the second-to-last one of the season, but there could also be a sense of urgency across almost every front. This even includes the Angela – Ainsley storyline, which has come under a fair share of criticism over the past couple of years.

Of course, these two characters are not going to be the only focus, as we could be simultaneously witnessing the further evolution of Cooper. This is someone who threw himself into the deep end early this season and while he’s struggled to stay afloat here and there, he has also learned a great deal in the process.

Want to learn more about what is ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the Landman season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

Angela rescues Ainsley; Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site.

Now, we would sit here and chastise Paramount for not giving that much of the story away for the series, but at the same time, this tends to be how much they often share! They are not accustomed for disclosing a lot, but we can say with some confidence that whatever happens here will carry over almost directly to the finale. Even if the story has moved slowly at times, we have long believed that we are building towards some critical stuff.

No matter what happens here, let’s just cross our fingers that it delivers a big, buzz-worthy moment for a show that we would argue needs one. Even if Landman is almost overwhelmingly popular, it has not necessarily had that iconic jaw-dropper this season yet.

What do you most want to see moving into Landman season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

