Landman season 2 star talks the latest Ainsley criticism

If there is one thing that we have certainly come to know about Landman over the years, it is simply that everyone is going to have an opinion about it. The show encompasses a wide range of storylines — some can be thought-provoking, some action-packed, and also some infuriating. Taylor Sheridan is clearly doing what he wants as a writer, as opposed to reacting based solely on viewer feedback.

So with all of this in mind, we turn to Ainsley, someone whose storylines have been memed and widely criticized from the beginning. However, that is not stopping Michelle Randolph from finding elements to the character she enjoys:

Speaking to her co-star Demi Moore in a new Interview Magazine piece, she notes that she’s tried to get some perspective regarding the blowback:

… I’ve had to stop letting myself get defensive over my character because when you spend so much time in someone else’s head space, you start to understand their logic … For Ainsley [on Landman], I couldn’t be more different than her, but I also adore her. I like to say she’s not dumb, she just has limited life experience, and we’re seeing her in her most formative years.

How lucky to play a character who is continually evolving. It’s challenged me in a lot of ways — what is on the page is so different than what you see on screen. I’ve tried to add in how genuine and sincere she is so there are more redeeming qualities.

Do we wish that Ainsley showed more depth at times? 100%, or had more meaningful long-term stories. However, we’ve never doubted that Randolph is doing the best with the material given, and we are hoping that moving into the end of the season, there is a chance the story flows towards a few unexpected places.

What have you thought about the Ainsley stories on Landman season 2?

Are they better or worse than season 1 to you, or largely the same? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more.

