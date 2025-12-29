Landman season 2 episode 8 promo: A possible strike

This coming weekend you are going to get Landman season 2 episode 8 over at Paramount+ — and is this when the drama will really bubble over?

We propose the question this way mostly because there are some criticisms of the season so far that are pretty well-earned, beginning with the fact that the pacing has proven to be glacial at times. Think about how much, or really how little, happened on this past episode. Taylor Sheridan seems fine with this being a show where you simply hang out and spend time with these characters, and there is no real reason to rush towards any major plot point or singular revelation.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a preview for what lies ahead that does signal, at least on some level, the drama that is coming regarding a potential strike. How much is M-Tex willing to lose for a possible gain, and is Cami even thinking clearly amidst her grief? These are some of the things that you have to wonder as her relationship with Tommy comes to a head. You can see at least that this debate is going to suck a lot of characters in one way or another — though it remains to be seen just where it leads.

We will argue that for us personally, the most intriguing outcome this season would be Tommy eventually departing this company and starting something of his own with his son … but is that realistic? That’s one of the things that the show does have to reckon with, even if we’re aware that they are willing to throw realism out the door here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into Landman season 2 episode 8 when it does eventually air?

