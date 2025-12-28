Landman season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The search for help

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Landman season 2 episode 8 arrive. Do you want to learn more about it now?

First and foremost here, we do think we’ve reached a point where we can say that, officially, we are in the home stretch of the season. There are only a few episodes remaining and through that, there could be a lot of story to tie up here. Take, for example, whether TL is meant to be a long-term part of the series; or, what is going to happen at M-Tex now that Cami is in her current position of power.

If you look below, you can see the full Landman season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Tommy hires help for his father as Cami makes a risky move.

If you never needed evidence that we are close to the end of the season, we do tend to think that the lack of details is it. There will be conflict and at some point, we certainly think that there is going to be danger. Also, don’t be surprised if Cami in particular makes a handful of moves that she comes to later regret. We are talking here about a person who is still having to learn on the fly and by virtue of that, there are going to be more highs and lows that she faces. The problem for Tommy here is that he’s an easy fall guy if things go wrong, and this is often the case whenever someone from a position of power is looking to make someone else responsible.

