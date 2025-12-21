Landman season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Tommy & Angela’s getaway

What can we say about Landman season 2 episode 7 leading up to it airing on Paramount+ this coming weekend? Well, based on what little we know about it at present, it feels like absolute carnage is very much on the menu.

After all, that has been one of the more appealing things about the relationship with Tommy and Angela from the start. Almost everything about them is messy and it seems like moving forward, Taylor Sheridan is going to be looking to place them in a somewhat different environment to see what happens. At the same time, the rest of the world of M-Tex and beyond will be swirling around them. There is no real escape from it, and there is no way press pause. That is certainly something that Cami has learned all too well in the wake of Monty’s death. She has been forced to navigate quite a bit and from where we sit, that is absolutely not going to change.

If you look below, you can see the Landman season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Tommy and Angela’s getaway turns chaotic; Cami’s plans face scrutiny.

There are only four episodes remaining this season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that every one of them will matter in a significant way. Be prepared for twists and turns, but also surprises that could be quite unprecedented — even for this show. We do think there’s a chance we could see another significant death like we saw with Monty last season; if not that, a massive career change could be in play. The biggest thing we can say with some confidence is that Sheridan is likely not interested in keeping everything here constant.

