All’s Fair season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about All’s Fair season 2 between now and the end of the month? Of course, we would not blame anyone who is curious in getting more info right away!

First and foremost, we do think it is worth issuing a reminder here that the Kim Kardashian led legal show has been renewed for another chapter already, so that is not something that you have to be concerned over in the slightest. Instead, the question mark becomes when, exactly, you will have a chance to see it back — and that is where things get difficult.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other ALL’S FAIR reviews!

After all, remember the fact here that a lot of the cast is incredibly busy, regardless of if you are talking about Kardashian, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, or anyone else. While filming can be turned around quickly, the scripts have to be prepared and there is a lot of pre-production work to be done. The best-case scenario is that season 2 airs late this year, but we would hardly consider that to be a guarantee at present.

In the end, we will just go ahead and state the following: Be prepared to be patient here for a good while. It would be honestly rather shocking if there was any news, one way or another, released between now and the end of the month. Hulu has the luxury of all the time in the world, and we personally hope that executive producer Ryan Murphy and the whole team work on some level to smooth out some of the series’ rougher edges.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All’s Fair right now, including the events of the finale

What do you want to see on All’s Fair season 2 when it does eventually arrive?

Do you have any particular story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







