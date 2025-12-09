All’s Fair season 1 finale: About that big cliffhanger…

We had a feeling entering the All’s Fair season 1 finale that there was going to be all sorts of crazy stuff — so what exactly happened in the closing minutes?

Well, a part of the oddity of this show is that despite it being heavily promoted as Kim Kardashian’s series, it really became more about Sarah Paulson as Carr. We knew that she was in the midst of an epic revenge tour, but what we learned through a lot of this was just how far she was willing to go to get what she wanted.

When Carr realized that her longtime mentor Dina (Glenn Close) had turned on her in the finale, she indicated that she was ready to do whatever to fight back. She used Dina’s kindness against her, fabricating evidence that made it seem like she was unstable, unqualified, and potentially suffering from dementia. She presented all of this to the rest of the firm, who were skeptical but started to buy in more and more.

Then, you had the big reveal at the end, as the police came in and arrested Dina for the murder of Lloyd Walton, who did unspeakable things to Emerald earlier on in the season. This seemed to be the metaphorical nail in the coffin for her at the firm, as she is ushered away and presumably out of a job. Meanwhile, we have also seen Carr now check one name off of her list, and it does feel like her plan now is to find a way to build up the firm, only to eventually dismantle it, piece by piece, until there is almost nothing left. Given how good she actually is at her job, it does feel possible.

