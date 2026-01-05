Is FBI new tonight on CBS, January 5, 2026?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Given that this is the first Monday of the new year, we understand anyone wanting more of the show.

So, is that really about to happen? Well, this is where we do have to come in here with a dose of bad news: There is no installment coming in a matter of hours. As for the reason why, that is pretty darn simple: The network has already decided that they do not want to program that much through the month of January.

There are several different reasons why this is happening, with a number of them being tied in some way to sports. First and foremost, you have the NFL playoffs that will be starting up soon, and that is without mentioning what is going on within the world of college. None of this is stuff that CBS wants to deal with, as it would siphon away live viewers, which we do think are really important to long-term success even in this era where streaming matters increasingly more and more.

Moving into the start of February, a lot of these concerns are amplified further. After all, remember that the Winter Olympics are going to be broadcast on NBC and that serves as major ratings competition in its own right. All of these things are collectively huge challenges to deal with, and that is why you are not going to be seeing FBI back on the air until we get around to late February.

In the meantime, what we can say is that if we are lucky, we will get at least a small spattering of details about what is ahead — whether it be guest stars or something else entirely.

What do you most want to see when FBI does return to CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

