FBI season 8 episode 10: Did Tyler survive?

As we got closer to the end of FBI season 8 episode 10 on CBS tonight, the main question at the heart of the story was simple. Were we about to lose Tyler from the franchise?

Well, in general, you could classify this entire storyline as how far Jubal would go in order to get justice — and also protect his son. We watched a man really face his fatherly instincts, almost going full Hank Voight from Chicago PD on multiple occasions.

Was there ever a thought that the writers would actually kill Tyler off? That is something that Jeremy Sisto himself addressed in an interview with TV Insider:

I mean, I can’t imagine they would go there. Jubal’s already suffered enough. I can’t imagine they would kill his son, but that’s the fun of being an actor on a show that you are not the writer of is all of this is a possibility. And though we have conversations, my largest thing with the writers is, I always tell them the kind of stories I love to do is when they come from something personal within the writers’, within whoever’s writing it, lives. And so you never know what they’re going to go. But Mike Weiss and the whole writing team is doing a great job. And this was a really fun episode to do.

Even though Tyler has made it through the story alive, we do imagine that there are going to be multiple stories about recovery through the rest of the season. FBI is a procedural and by virtue of that, there are going to be moments where Jubal’s family life is not addressed at all. However, we would be shocked if it were to be totally ignored through the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

