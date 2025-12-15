FBI season 8 episode 11 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want more news on FBI season 8 episode 11 as soon as possible? It is hard to blame you!

First and foremost, though, let us begin by just noting how rare it is to even have two episodes airing on the same night like we are today. This does allow for the series to end with a bang for the calendar year — and maybe in some way, it does compensate to some extent for what is going to be a really long break leading into the next part of the season.

After all, CBS has already confirmed when FBI will return, and it appears that you will be waiting until Monday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. At that point, it is going to be joined by the CIA spin-off show starring Tom Ellis. Why the way here? Well, that is due to man factors, with the primary one being the network trying to steel itself rather than airing opposite the likes of the NFL, college football, and eventually the Olympics in the first few months of the year. Like we have said on some other instances, live TV ratings are still important to broadcast networks, even in an era where streaming options are more and more prevalent.

As for when we will learn more about season 8 episode 11, think late January or early February. Other than maybe a CIA crossover here and there, we do not think that there are all that many massive changes in the works for the series. Why would there be, all things considered? It has a formula that has allowed it to be on the air for so long, and it has already been renewed for a season 9.

