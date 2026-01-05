The Studio season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on The Studio season 2 at some point before the end of the month?

Given the show’s success in awards season, we do not blame anyone for wanting more of Seth Rogen and the rest of the cast sooner rather than later. As for whether or not we’re going to get it in the months to come … well, that is an entirely different story.

Here is the truth based on where things currently stand: We would be lucky to see the second season arrive this year. We tend to think that with the complicated way in which the show films, it could take a long time for post-production to happen. This is one of the reasons why we’ll be happy for any news we can over the next few months, whether it be about casting, filming locations, or something more.

The great news about The Studio in general is that we very-much believe that this is one of those series that could conceivably go on for as long as anyone could possibly want. There is never going to be a shortage of major events happening in the world of Hollywood that could be lampooned in some way. Yet, how this show especially goes about it is pretty incredible. There is a recognition that there are ridiculous things that happen in show business and yet, you see through Matt that he legitimately does love movies. The art of them in their purest form is still worth celebrating.

Let’s just hope now that season 2 more than lives up to the hype. After all, isn’t it a pretty high bar at this point?

