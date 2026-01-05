Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Dark Matter season 2 premiere date at some point before the month is over?

Well, if you do love the Joel Edgerton – Jennifer Connelly series, there is no denying that you have been waiting a good while already. Sure, Apple TV has its fair share of series that have really long breaks between seasons but at the same time, does it ever make the wait any easier? We don’t quite think so.

Now if there is any bit of good news to report at present, it is simply that filming for the show wrapped a good while ago and there is no real reason to be concerned about that. At this point, we tend to think that everyone is working in post-production to ensure that these stories are as perfect as possible — and fingers crossed, this sets up a return either in the spring or summer. If Dark Matter was to come out in January, there’s a pretty good chance that we would have heard about it already, no?

The biggest thing that we can hope for at this point is rather simple: A season that gives you new story wrinkles and reasons aplenty to still wonder exactly where the story could go. This represents almost perfectly the classic Apple thriller that keeps you guessing.

The one premiere-date challenge here

Honestly, it is tied mostly to a logjam of other shows the streaming service has. At present, they have everything from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to Silo, Sugar, For All Mankind, and more. All of them are done filming and of the series mentioned, Monarch is the only one that has an actual air date.

What are most eager to see moving into Dark Matter season 2, no matter when it airs?

