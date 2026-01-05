Will Trent season 4 premiere: More on Margaret Cho return

The Will Trent season 4 premiere is going to be coming to ABC in just a couple of days — so why not prepare with a look behind the scenes?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video that features the epic return of none other than Margaret Cho, someone who has a chance to get through to the title character as Dr. Roach. It is our feeling that she will be doing her best to help him through his recent trauma, and you can see in this particular preview that she is taking an atypical approach — one that involves pickleball.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So why do this? Well, the simple answer that we can offer at this point is that it has almost everything to do with her thinking that he will open up more in the midst of a random activity. We can’t speak to whether or not it will actually work, but it is certainly hard to fault her for trying!

In general, we tend to think that Will is going to have his hands full throughout the season. A familiar foe from his past will be back, he will have to adjust to big changes in Angie’s life, and that is without even mentioning some of the various cases that are going to be coming his way. One of the things that is most notable about Will Trent is that in a way, the show is ever-changing and it is almost impossible to be able to predict where things are going to be going down the road. Even when Will is able to find peace, there is always a chance that some brutal door is about to slam on it on the other side.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent, including a few more details on what is ahead

What intrigues you the most about the upcoming Will Trent season 4 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







