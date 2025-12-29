Will Trent season 4 spoilers: Show EP on Will’s challenges

Early next year the Will Trent season 4 premiere is going to arrive on ABC — so what all can we say about the story to come at this point?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that for the title character, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of challenges over the weeks ahead — and why wouldn’t there be? We are talking about someone who has experienced major stuff from his past coming back to the present. Also, he’s watched Angie move on to the point where she is starting a family. There is a lot for him to take in and yet, there is also a chance that a lot could still change.

Speaking to TV Insider, show executive producer Liz Heldens did her part to explain where things will be for Will when the show starts back:

In the first episode, Margaret Cho as Dr. Roach, his therapist, says, “It’s normal for some anger to come up during therapy,” and I think that’s kind of true. It’s like, he’s sort of facing his past and … looking at why things happen, and he’s having some emotions about that. And this is a character that is used to not examining and going forward and to doing his job. He emerged from a very abusive past, by some miracle, being this deeply good man, and I think he’s done that by ignoring some feelings and not allowing himself to think about what might have been, any regret, and now that he’s doing that, it’s just some stuff is coming up and, behaviorally, it’s been fun exploring that … in both ways that are fun and comedic and a little bit darker.

We are used to this show already delivering on a number of different things — odds are, there will be a lot of chances to laugh moving into the next season. Yet, at the same time the stakes are almost always high. Think about where season 3 left off for multiple characters!

