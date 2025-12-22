Will Trent season 4 premiere spoilers: A prison break!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the premiere of Will Trent season 4 is coming to ABC on Tuesday, January 6 — and why not celebrate by sharing new details?

The first thing to note about “… Speaking of Sharks” is that it is going to be taking place several months after the events of the season 3 finale, which means that in theory, there are going to be a few different things different about the lives of Will, Angie, and a number of other characters. As if the cliffhangers from that episode were not enough, we’re also going to see some new stakes raised courtesy of an enemy from the past. Will is clearly going to have his hands full, but will he be able to bring in assistance from anyone along the way?

If you look below, you can see the full Will Trent season 4 premiere synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild.

One of the great things about this show is that even if there are stories that are introduced and wrapped within a single episode, you often do feel the reverberations for some time after the fact. It takes a realistic approach to trauma and the aftereffects of it, and these are not things that we see going away anytime soon.

While the synopsis does not mention Angie (or really any other character), are they still going to be involved? It would be a surprise if they weren’t at the end of the day…

