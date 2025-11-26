Will Trent season 4 teaser: Is Will doing ‘great’?

For those who are currently unaware, the premiere of Will Trent season 4 is coming to ABC on January 6 — why not take a larger look at what’s ahead?

First and foremost, let’s just start by noting the following — if you were hoping that the new promo was going to give a lot of answers to the cliffhangers at the end of last season, you are probably going to be disappointed. After all, that is clearly not the goal here. Instead, it is more about just hyping you up about the show / these characters, and getting you ready for what is hopefully going to be a thrilling next chapter.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest Will Trent preview. It does not offer any huge plot reveals, but does show that the title character is seemingly doing well — unless of course he is using a smile as a way to hide some of the pain that he has going on right now on the inside. This is someone who clearly has reasons to struggle, whether it be what’s happening with his biological father back around or Betty. Let’s just say that we are more than a little bit curious to see how all of this shakes out!

As for the promo again, it focuses primarily on phone moments featuring the title character, and of course some reminders of all the different things we love — including Betty, who is as much of a star on this show as anyone. Given that the first three seasons here were nothing short of a smash hit, we tend to think that this is going to be the trajectory from here on out.

