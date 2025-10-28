Will Trent season 4 premiere date revealed; what to expect

Are you eager to be getting Will Trent season 4 on ABC sooner rather than later? Let’s just say that we are rather eager to share news!

As so many out there may have speculated for quite some time now, it turns out that the drama is going to be arriving pretty early on in January. To be more specific here, you will be seeing it starting on Tuesday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be followed by a new episode of High Potential. Given that there is a decent-sized episode order for the show, there will be a good many episodes that aired throughout both the winter and spring.

So what are we going to be seeing on the upcoming batch of episodes? We tend to think that there are a couple of things to be excited for in general, with one of them being potentially the chance to see more of Will alongside his biological father. Of course, there is also more discussion to be had here when it comes to Angie’s personal life / pregnancy, in whatever form that takes. This is a show that is going to waste little time trying to deliver some exciting plotlines, so we will have to wait and see what those look like. There will certainly be a lot of mysteries, and hopefully some surprises along the way.

Also, let’s just go ahead and cross our fingers that we are going to be learning about a season 5 before too long as well — after all, this is a pretty huge hit over at the network. We have reasons to think it could go on for may more years so long as the ratings stay where they are.

