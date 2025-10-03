Will Trent season 4 premiere date: October 2025 update

With us now a few days into the month of October, is more news on the horizon when it comes to a Will Trent season 4? We recognize that at this point, work has already been done on the latest batch of episodes. So what does that mean when it comes to the show itself?

Well, at this point we do have a certain measure of confidence has to when the show could be back. If you look at the season 3 key art above, you know that the crime drama arrived in early January of 2025. We tend to think that the same will be true for season 4 moving into the start of the new year. We tend to think that with this show producing the number of episodes that it does, you have to release it in January in order to ensure that the entire run airs by the end of May sweeps.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a chance that we actually get a Will Trent return date reveal this month? No doubt this is a fun thing to consider but at the same time, we’re probably going to be stuck waiting for at least a little while longer. Our general feeling is that season 4 will get a big announcement in November, which is when season 3 got similar news in 2024. A date will also likely be shared via press release, one that includes announcements for a number of other midseason shows, as well.

As for what the story is going to be for the next chapter, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a clear reflection of what we’ve seen so far — a few standalone cases, but a lot of larger plots mixed in about Will, Angie, and the other core characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Will Trent right now

What do you most want to see moving into the arrival of Will Trent season 4?

When do you think the series will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







