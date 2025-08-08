Will Trent season 4 spoilers: Who will we see more of?

Even though filming on Will Trent season 4 is just kicking off this month, we do have more news that is worthy of some excitement.

According to a new report right now coming in from Deadline, Kevin Daniels is going to be an official series regular heading into the next batch of episodes. He has been around already as Detective Franklin Wilks, a valuable part of the police bullpen and then also Angie’s sponsor. Him being around more does signal that we could get more backstory on the character, but also an expanded role when it comes to the job. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about there?

In general, this promotion just adds to the array of fun Will Trent stories that we could be seeing moving forward. For example, there is a great chance that we are going to be getting a whole lot more of Will’s family history following the reveals last season. Meanwhile, we also have a lot to think about when it comes to Angie’s pregnancy and a lot of the repercussions that come along with it. This is also a show that does have a procedural element or two to it and with that in mind, we do have a hard time imagining that they will be gone for good.

Because the first three seasons of Will Trent were as strong as any that we’ve had a chance to see in quite some time on network TV, we are pretty optimistic about the future. How can we not be? This new season is one that we should (at least hopefully) learn more about over the course of the months to come.

