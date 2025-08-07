Will Trent season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

With us now moving into the month of August, are we any closer to getting news on a Will Trent season 4 over at ABC? We tend to think so anyway!

So, where should we kick things off here? The natural place is just by noting that because this is a midseason series, the network feels no real reason to rush it along. For the next several months, their top priority is more than likely going to be trying to promote some of what they have as a part of the fall schedule.

So when can you realistically expect some more news on the series to come out? Well, based on where things currently stand, our general sentiment is that you could hear something more moving into October or November, and there is no real reason to think it will be before that. Our general feeling is that we are going to be seeing the show back in January, roughly the same time that you saw the third season air. We don’t foresee any real reason why that would change.

As for some of what you are going to be seeing on Will Trent moving forward, a lot of it is going to start off with answering some of the big questions at the end of last season. We are talking here, for starters, about Will having a new family member potentially in his life … but how is he going to feel about that? Meanwhile, Angie has some major decisions to make, and there are still multiple lives hanging in the balance! Is there any way to make things crazier than this? We don’t think so.

