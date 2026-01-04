Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of January? When you think about some of the most-anticipated releases of this coming year, it has to be high on the list! Once upon a time, it was far from certain as to whether or not we were going to get more of the show at all.

Now, we are writing this in a spot where there is a huge chunk of the season already in the can, but the state of things in regards to post-production and editing remain a mystery. Despite Jason Sudeikis and many other cast members starting work this past summer, the powers-that-be over at Apple have (plus the producers) have done a great job keeping the story under wraps. The only thing that is really confirmed here is that a women’s team at AFC Richmond is going to be more of a focus.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So could things change with a premiere-date announcement, or some other reveal, before the month is over? This is no doubt an awesome thing to consider, but the odds of us getting it are pretty slim to none. After all, we tend to think that late spring or summer serve as a more-likely window and in the meantime, Apple does have another comedy in Shrinking to help satisfy fans of the genre.

In the end, just be assured that no matter when Ted Lasso comes back, we are going to see a number of teases for what lies ahead — largely because that is the sort of thing that makes sense. Apple has so much invested in this series that they will do everything in their power to ensure it remains as big as ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now when it comes to Ted Lasso and the future of some recurring cast members

What do you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4, provided we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







