Ted Lasso season 4: Is Trent Crimm returning?

Filming for the much-anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso kicked off a little bit earlier this year and while there are some things we know, there are also still questions about who is going to return from the first three seasons.

Here is what we can say with a certain amount of certainty here. The new chapter will be about a women’s team at AFC Richmond, which means that Ted and a number of other staples will be working to help new players. While people like Rebecca, Higgins, Roy, and Keeley will still be involved, there are mysteries when it comes to a number of other people. That includes players from the men’s team, but then also people like Trent Crimm, who was an important presence through the first three seasons.

So is there any chance that James Lance will be coming back in this role? While it would be nice to have confirmation about that, he isn’t offering it at present. Speaking on that subject to Comic Book Movie, he had the following to say: “As you can imagine…you know what I’m gonna say, don’t you? I can’t say anything. I know nothing.” He reportedly said it with a smile, which to us means that there is still hope. While we’re sure that the Apple TV comedy will at times work to give you some new faces, at the same time nostalgia is important. So much of this world is a comfort to viewers, and we do not think there will be a huge effort to lean away from that.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the fourth season is going to be coming in either the spring or summer of next year.

