Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more on Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of November?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start with a reminder that the Jason Sudeikis series has been in production for a good while now. It started in America but after that, cameras shifted back to the UK. The premise of the fourth season is that it is going to revolve around a women’s team at AFC Richmond. We recognize that there are not a lot of super-specific details out there as of yet, but the hope is that this is going to change before too long.

So is there a chance that more specifics are going to come your way soon? There’s no denying that this would be great. Unfortunately, this is where we are going to advise a certain measure of patience. After all, you have to remember here that Apple is going to be launching another comedy in Shrinking first in the new year, and we tend to think that spring or summer is a more realistic timeframe here. By virtue of that, our general feeling is that we’re going to get a more specific season 4 announcement in the winter.

At this point, we really just have to be grateful that we are getting more Ted Lasso at all. Just remember here that there was a time in which the future of the series was pretty up in the air, and the story featuring some of the characters had been told. We do at least hope that some members of the men’s team do turn up in a small role, if nothing else.

What do yo most want to see whenever we do get Ted Lasso season 4 on the air?

