Ted Lasso season 4: A big Brett Goldstein tease

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, production on Ted Lasso season 4 remains ongoing in the UK. By virtue of that, why not get a behind-the-scenes tease from someone very involved in a lot of it?

A lot of casual fans of the Apple TV+ hit may know that Brett Goldstein is one of the stars and plays Roy Kent on-screen. However, he is also actively involved in a number of things behind the scenes as well! He is both a writer and co-executive producer on the series, and that means he understands more than anyone some of the inner workings of the story.

So if any of you out there are wondering if Goldstein is working on an episode for next season, let’s just say we have a clear answer. Take a look at what he had to say, per InStyle, on that subject:

“I am co-writing an episode with Jamie Lee … It’s definitely an emotional episode, but will that emotion be happy? It’s possible. I’m very excited about that episode. All I can say is, I’m very excited about it. Does that mean it’s sad? Probably.”

This is a show that has balanced happiness with sadness on multiple occasions throughout the years. Ted Lasso is a series that is about a found family in a lot of different ways, and that is what made Ted’s initial departure from Richmond hard! The only way to justify it was having him get back to his actual family, but we hope that moving forward, there is a way for the two worlds to merge and there can be something that feels like a fuller measure of happiness.

What do you most want to see from Brett Goldstein moving into Ted Lasso season 4?

