Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, January 4, 2025?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand at this point anyone wanting to get more episodes, especially with us on the other side of the holidays. On paper, isn’t this the perfect time to bring Justin Hartley back as Colter Shaw?

To take things a step further, you can argue that early January is a great time to bring almost any show on the air — after all, just remember for a moment that viewers are home, temperatures are cold, and in the past, we have seen the network program here and there during this particular month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, none of this is going to be the case this time around. Not only is Tracker off the air (at least in terms of new episodes) tonight, it will be that way until the start of March.

So what is going on here? Well, if CBS were to bring it back tonight, it would only be for a one-week span; next week the network has the Golden Globes and beyond that, they would have to program around the NFL Playoffs here and there. That is without even getting into the Winter Olympics in February, another competitive outing from another network. They clearly think that they are better off waiting and from there, airing the remainder of season 3 with few hiatuses to split things up.

What to expect when the show comes back

This is not a series that is out to dramatically reinvent itself, but we do think that the story is going to be focused, at least in part, on Keaton’s fate — and beyond that, of course what Colter decides to do on the other side. Expect more drama, notable guest stars, and interesting locales.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker now, including when we will get more details

What do you most want to see on Tracker when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







