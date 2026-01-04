Call the Midwife season 15 premiere spoilers: The new challenges

The premiere of Call the Midwife season 15 is coming to BBC One next weekend — and while you may be waiting until March to see it in America, we can still say this. In the end, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter of the series!

Where do we start? Well, of course we will see a slight jump forward following the events of the 2025 Christmas Special and beyond that, the series will settle into its typical rhythm. That means new cases and mothers in need for everyone at Nonnatus House, but them also the group facing a wide array of different real-world challenges. These are women who are still doing what they can to confront changing times, including the rise of hospital births. How can they continue to find a place within this world? There is quite a bit that does need to be navigated still at this point.

If you look below, you can see the full Call the Midwife season 15 premiere synopsis with other insight now on what lies ahead:

The Nonnatus team grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of four young children. Sister Catherine faces her first solo delivery, and the midwives attend a women’s lib meeting.

Of course, the drama series is going to have a lot of time in which we can see things evolve. Sister Catherine is clearly looking to do this already, and we’re sure that many other characters will do the same across time. There are so many issues that we could see the series take on throughout the 1970’s, and we are certainly curious to see how it all plays out now over time.

