Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of this month?

Well, make no mistake first and foremost that the demand is almost certainly there! That has been clear for a while now and beyond just that, another chapter is in the works with Rosario Dawson and others. Filming for it is actually already done, which is a rather impressive achievement given just how secretive the entire process was. Very little has been shared publicly about the story ahead, though it does feel safe at this point to assume that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are not going to find themselves trapped forever.

So is there a chance that some specific premiere-date information will be coming out soon? It would be nice but in the end, it feels unlikely. The more probable scenario is that we get more specifics come this spring or early summer, potentially after The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters. That is understandably going to be the top priority for both Disney and the Star Wars brand right now, not that this should come as much of a surprise.

What we want out of the Ahsoka series in general moving forward is quite simple: Something exciting, different, and beyond all else, boundary-pushing for what a show like this can be. We do think that some of the best works within this universe over the past few years have been the riskiest; we’re not sure that, for example, Andor ever had the commercial acclaim of The Mandalorian. However, it may be the finest bit of work from this greater universe in a rather long time.

What are you most eager to see on Ahsoka season 2 when we do eventually get it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

