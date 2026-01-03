For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about For All Mankind season 5 before we get to the end of this month?

Well, if there is one thing that we should say from the get-go, it is simply this: We have been waiting for a long time already to see the sci-fi series come back. Filming wrapped up a long time ago, so what in the world is happening here? The simplest explanation we can offer is that we’re looking at a show here that takes a long time in post-production, which does make a little bit of sense when you are showcasing other planets like Mars, let alone a new mining base attached to the Goldilocks asteroid. (Also, you have to remember that Apple has the right to air a series whenever they want, even after it is ready to go.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about the new season before January ends? We will say there is a good chance! After all, For All Mankind is absolutely going to be airing at some point this year, and it would make sense for it to arrive in the spring or early summer. (If it was going to be on the air this month, we do tend to think that it would have been announced some time ago.)

Is season 5 going to be the final one?

We hope one, as we know that the producers have a plan to put together further seasons of the show. It really just comes down to what Apple wants, and hopefully, that remains clear whenever a premiere date is actually announced.

Related – Get more insight on For All Mankind, including some other insight on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







