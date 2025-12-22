For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a chance we are going to hear about a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date between now and the end of the winter?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that we honestly thought that the series was going to be back on Apple TV by this point. Filming has been done for a while, and we’re also looking at a series that has been off the air for the past couple of years. It makes sense that they at least try to bring it back before too long … but when will it be?

In theory, we suppose that it is possible that For All Mankind premieres at some point this winter and by late March, you are actually getting to watch it. However, that may be too optimistic at this point. We tend to think a more likely scenario here is that Apple announces a date this winter, and we actually get a chance to see the space saga play out in the spring. At this point, we would honestly be shocked in the event that this doesn’t happen.

As for what the story will be moving forward, a lot of it is going to be tied to the events of the season 4 flash-forward, which saw the series enter yet another era with a mining base established on the Goldilocks asteroid. We tend to think that the space race will be as competitive as ever, but are we actually going to be seeing Ed and some other characters around? That is the mystery that at least for now, you are left to wonder about. We tend to think that whenever we get a full trailer for what is ahead, some of this will start to be made clear.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

