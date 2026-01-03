House of the Dragon ending with season 4, EP confirms

While we do not believe it is much of a surprise to hear that House of the Dragon season 4 will be the final one, it is now as official as it gets — and thanks in part to showrunner Ryan Condal.

In a new interview on the Escape Hatch podcast, the executive producer made it clear that the already-renewed season will serve as the ending, while also confirming that the third season is the happiest he has been making the show. We do recognize already that this season will begin with the Battle of the Gullet, an event that is from the pages of Fire & Blood that we expect to be brutal, full of dragons, and also feature a number of characters and factions front and center. Will there be deaths? Most likely.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

The series ending with season 4 does go along with some of what we’ve heard multiple people say over the years, including George R.R. Martin himself. It was of course possible things could have changed since that suggestion was made years ago, but we’re glad that it didn’t. Think is not a series that needs to be stretched out forever, especially since we already know where much of the timeline is going.

Also, remember that if you do want more of the greater Game of Thrones universe in your life, you will have a chance to get it courtesy of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That show premieres on HBO later this month, and it will be taking place a good stretch of time following the events of House of the Dragon but still a good ways before the arrival of the flagship show.

Related – Get more news on House of the Dragon, including the latest season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you think about House of the Dragon potentially ending with season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







