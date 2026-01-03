Severance season 3 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we will hear more about a Severance season 3 premiere date between now and the end of January? What about info on the series itself?

Given that the Apple TV mega-hit premiered last January, this does feel like the proper time to start asking these questions again. However, longtime fans know already that this is a show known for taking its time, even maddeningly so on some occasions. There were years between seasons 1 and 2 and while there were external factors involved there including the strikes of 2023, it does not change the fact that patience was required. Now, we are sitting at the start of 2026, and filming has yet to even begin for Adam Scott and company.

Is there at least some sort of timeline we can point to at present? Well, a lot of early indications suggest that Severance could start production within a few months and if that happens, it will likely encompass the rest of the year. That means that this January is likely to be devoid of major news, but next January? We could be cooking a little more at that point!

For the time being, the best current estimate we can give is quite simple: We will be lucky to see the show back in late spring / summer 2027. There should be less of a wait between seasons this time, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is still insanely long for a show that does not have superheroes, dragons, or any sort of high-level special effects of that nature. However, it is still very intricately shot and directed, and we know that the producers are trying to pay attention to almost every detail they possibly can.

