Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 2, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We obviously know that there is a lot to be excited about still when it comes to the future of the Max Thieriot drama. The main issue, of course, is waiting to get it back. We know that it was off last week, but that made sense given that it was the day after Christmas.

So what about this week? Well, that’s where we do have to share some more unfortunate news — the series remains off the air, and it will not be back for quite some time.

Based on where things stand at present, it appears as though the plan here is for Fire Country to be back when it comes to late February, and we are still crossing our fingers and hoping that we will at least have more insight on what is ahead later this month.

As for what we are currently expecting to see, that’s honestly not that hard to figure out. On one level, it feels like an extremely important story is simply going to be the development of the Bode – Chloe dynamic. There is a history here, but also still an interesting sort of innocence. She does not know him in the same way that someone like Gabriela did — she remembers him back before the legal issues and everything else. There is a lot to explore here, but the same goes for what Jake is going through as well. This is a series that does love to balance a lot of different things all at once, and we cannot say that we are altogether shocked that we will continue to have that moving forward.

