Gen V season 3 renewal: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we’re going to be hearing about a Gen V season 3 renewal between now and the end of January? Make no mistake that we want it, mostly for peace of mind if nothing else.

After all, we’re not sure that there are many other shows out there with the same uncertainty as this one. A lot seems to be on hold until after the fifth and final season of The Boys proper airs. Meanwhile, a lot of the main producers are working on other shows. At the same time, though, the TV franchise creator in Eric Kripke has said he would like make more seasons of the superhero spin-off. So what is going to happen here?

Well, in addition to the events of the flagship show, the future of Gen V is also heavily dependent on viewership for season 2, and this is data that the Amazon-owned streaming service has yet to share publicly. It could honestly go either way depending on what they want, though we recognize that they are very-much committed to the future of this franchise. Remember that they have the Vought Rising prequel coming up and beyond that, there is the Mexico spin-off in development.

If there is one thing that they may be looking to get for the college-set show at this point, it is getting either more big names or familiar franchise faces on board moving forward. While Gen V does have a dedicated audience, it could get even more mainstream appeal if you could get a reasonably big name on board either as a villain or potential foil for Marie or some other characters moving forward.

Are you hoping to get more news on Gen V season 3 in the relatively near future?

