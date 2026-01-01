Ghosts season 5 spoilers: EP on Iain Armitage appearance

There are a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Ghosts season 5 but for this piece, why not discuss Iain Armitage? The Young Sheldon star is certainly one of the most intriguing additions for the second part of this season, especially since he is playing an elevated version of himself.

Ultimately, who could blame the CBS comedy for getting a little meta, especially when it comes to an actor who once shared a timeslot with them? It gives Iain a chance to play something a little bit meta, while at the same time allowing Ghosts to get someone on board who may also bring in viewers.

Speaking to TV Insider now about how this entire gig came together in the first place, here is what executive producer Joe Port had to say:

“He’s a long-time, very supportive fan of the show … We’ve been looking for a way to get him on the show, and so we were fortunate that that worked out.”

In general, our feeling here is that we’re going to see Armitage poke fun at what many people think of him as a child star — meanwhile, Ghosts will probably get a ton of promotion on the heels of it. The thing that is perhaps the funniest to us here is that Iain appeared on this show before Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which features so many of his former co-stars. (Of course, here is your reminder that canon dictates that Sheldon Cooper is away from much of his family while at Cal Tech, meaning that it is a little bit harder to loop him in to these stories than it would be other former cast members.)

