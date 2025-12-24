Ghosts season 5 spoilers: Will we learn how Sasappis died?

We fully recognize that Ghosts is one of those comedies that manages to do almost everything right — including timing out certain stories. They have never felt the need to rush giving you answers on how certain characters died — and that includes who we are talking about here in Sasappis.

Is there a chance that something new is going to be revealed before too long? Let’s just say that we would not rule that out, but at the same time, CBS has already given the series a season 6 renewal. That allows the producers to be in an extremely-rare but lucky position where they can actually think long-term with their characters — they really do not have to cram anything in at all.

Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Joe Wiseman indicates this very thing when discussing the big question pertaining to Sasappis:

“It’s possible! … We’re still writing a good chunk of the tail-end of the season. No promises, but it is something that we do talk about a lot, and we want to get that story out there as well. Whether it will be this season or not, I don’t know.”

The only thing that we would say with a measure of confidence here is that one way or another, this season is probably going to end with some sort of cliffhanger. The writers can plan ahead for it and beyond just that, this is something that Ghosts has done a great job at from the beginning. Sure, they want you to have that sort of comfort feeling you get from watching a show like this, but they do still find a way to inject a little drama as well as questions about the larger lore.

