Ghosts season 5 episode 10: Who are the Others?

Ghosts season 5 episode 10 served as the last episode of the calendar year, so of course it made sense to get a cliffhanger!

What was at the center of this one? Well, Patience indicated to Trevor that it was time for him to meet the Others, some other people she apparently met in the dirt. This obviously will open the door to other guest stars, and you will have a chance to see at least some of them when the series returns in February.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Joe Wiseman confirmed the news with the following:

“When we come back… We are going to meet the ‘Others’ … We’re basically going to pick up where the previous episode left off, and that was part of our decision to meet the ‘Others.’”

As for who these characters are, we tend to think it is another opportunity to create other wacky characters who are different from everyone we have met so far at Woodstone. Like Patience, this is also a chance to have other recurring people you can bring back here and there. Her character is just all the more interesting thanks to that sudden spark between her and Trevor. Is that something that you continue to explore? Or, was that just a byproduct of the two of them being in a strange situation amidst the holiday season? It has to be something we’re meant to wonder. This show is no real stranger to atypical romances, and it is probably a part of the fun that comes with having such a large cast.

(As for a quick sidebar, does anyone else just think of LOST the moment that “the Others” are mentioned in any shape or form?)

What did you think about the ending to Ghosts season 5 episode 10?

Is there any one thing in particular you were excited to see? Share now in the comments and once you do, come back to get some other updates.

