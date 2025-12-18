Ghosts season 5 episode 11 return date hopes at CBS

After what you see at CBS tonight, we would not blame anyone out there for wanting to see Ghosts season 5 episode 11 officially arrive. Now that we’ve said that, let’s also get into the following: Just when exactly the show could return.

First and foremost here, let’s just throw out there the bad news — much like the series’ Thursday companion in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, you are going to be waiting a really long time to see these characters back. The reason why is not that hard to figure out at this point, as it is tied almost exclusively to the Winter Olympics coming in February. CBS does not want to bring Ghosts back in January just to then take it off the air for a few weeks after the fact. They have determined that the better plan here is to premiere it come Thursday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

If the comedy was coming back at some point in January, there would be a chance that we’d have at least some sort of insight as to what is coming up. However, we aren’t getting that luxury here due to the timing of the return. We’ll be stuck speculating for the next several weeks as to what the next chapter of the show will look like, but it is our hope that we’re going to get a mixture of laughs, ghost backstory, and of course Sam and Jay working hard again to make their dreams come true.

Probably the best part of the second half of the season is knowing already that there will be 100% a season 6. It takes some of the pressure off, and it also raises the chances that there could be a huge cliffhanger at the end here … though we will be waiting a while to see what that is.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 11 when it airs?

