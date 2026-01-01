The Traitors US season 4 promo: Let the games begin

In just one week’s time, you are going to be seeing the premiere of The Traitors US season over on Peacock. Right around the corner, there is going to be chaos, deception, drama, and some of your favorites from the world of reality TV.

So, in order to better set the stage, why not look at a new preview for what is ahead? If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video that showcases a little bit more footage for what lies ahead — and we certainly think there is a lot to be excited about here! You can see multiple contestants scheming amidst tiny peeks from various challenges.

As you would imagine, though, the folks at the aforementioned streaming service are still being really careful when it comes to what they choose to share or not share. There is no real incentive for them to give away a lot, especially when it comes to the identity of the Traitors. People are going to look around for every bit of evidence as humanly possible.

Now what we do hope is that the new season has a few different twists we do not expect and beyond just that, also some surprising choices for Traitor. On paper, it feels super-easy to look towards people like Tiffany Mitchell, Ian Terry, or Rob Cesternino based mostly on their reality TV history and their willingness to play strategic games. Yet, is there still a way to mix things up? We certainly hope that there’s a choice or two that we do not see coming, and it forces almost the entirety of the cast into different roles.

What excites you the most heading into The Traitors US season 4 over at Peacock?

