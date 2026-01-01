Lioness season 3 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance we will hear something more about Lioness season 3 between now and the end of the month? Just knowing that production for the military drama is underway is reason enough to make us excited.

After all, it feels easy to argue at this point that the first two seasons were some of the best work that Taylor Sheridan has put out, as you’re talking about a gripping action-packed story led by a pretty awesome cast. All of this should easily be enough to leave you hyped for whatever is coming next, no?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is where we share the good news and bad — while we do believe Lioness will be back this year, it is not going to be this soon. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that the episodes are close to being set to air; yet, at the same time, the post-production turnaround for this show is significantly shorter than a lot of big-budget streaming hits. There is no real reason to think that it will be on hold until the summer; we would not be shocked at all if it does come out in the spring.

As for whether season 3 could be the last one…

Zoe Saldaña has mentioned in the past that she was signed up for at least three seasons contractually, which means that in theory, everyone could move on after this. Also, remember that Sheridan himself has a deal that will lead to him departing Paramount for NBCUniversal down the road. However, neither one of these suggest that either party will 100% be done with this world once the next season wraps. We would just take a wait-and-see approach here.

Related – Learn more right now about the start of Lioness season 3 filming, plus also the first new addition to the cast

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







