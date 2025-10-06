Lioness season 3 filming begins, Yellowstone alum joins

Mere days after the Lioness season 3 renewal was made official at Paramount+, there is another batch of good news worth sharing!

So, where do we begin here? According to a report coming in right now from Variety, production on the military drama from Taylor Sheridan is officially underway. Our general expectation is that the cameras will roll for the remainder of the year, and that we will be able to dive back into this world come the spring or summer of 2026.

Now, why not get to the other great news? The same site also reports that a Yellowstone alum in Ian Bohen is reuniting with Sheridan for the upcoming series. He is apparently going to be playing in a major role of Grady, described as “a by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics.” The rest of the reported cast includes the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Our general feeling is that for the most part, there will be a lot of similarities between the third season and everything that we’ve seen through the first two Lioness chapters. Joe will most likely face some new challenges with her program, while Kidman’s character of Kaitlyn works from afar to try to align every viewpoint. We do think that this one has some of the best character development of the entire Sheridan universe and based on that alone, we really hope that it continues.

Fingers crossed that we are also going to be getting some more casting news and/or other excitement within the weeks ahead.

